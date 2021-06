The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell initially during the trading session on Tuesday but has seen a significant amount of buying pressure come back into the marketplace again. That being said, the market is likely to continue reaching towards the $70 level again. The $70 level is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people will pay close attention to, but if we can break above there then it is likely that the market goes looking towards the $75 level. To the downside, I still see plenty of support based upon the $67.50 level which is the top of the ascending triangle that we had recently broken out of.