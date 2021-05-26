Bartenders Give Their Takes on the Drink of Summer 2021
Bars are officially back, so what’s everyone drinking? Five DC-area bartenders share their thoughts on what everyone will (or should) be sipping this summer. “When people think of spritz, they think Italian. We’ve been able to flip those flavors around. We have a cachaca-based spritz-style cocktail with papaya nectar. Adding the touch of some sort of fresh fruit can turn around that flavor. I do think there is this trend that people may have overdone it during the pandemic. People are coming out of that and saying ‘maybe I do want something lighter.’” —Serenata Beverage Director AJ Johnson.www.washingtonian.com