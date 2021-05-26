Bussink GT R Speedlegend is an extra-open Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

Four Bugatti models beyond compare and three singular Bugatti protagonists, each with unforgettable moments in 'their' Super Sport. Extremely fast and yet very comfortable – with the Chiron Super Sport 300+1, Bugatti is once again redefining luxurious hyper sports cars. Once again because the French luxury automobile manufacturer designed its first Super Sport some 90 years ago – the Type 55, which was created by a young Jean Bugatti. The three subsequent models – the EB 110 Super Sport, the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, and the Chiron Super Sport 300+ – each set new benchmarks in the decade in which they appeared. The three Bugatti drivers Loris Bicocchi, Pierre-Henri Raphanel, and Andy Wallace had a significant part to play in the success of these benchmarks. They came together at the Bugatti headquarters in Molsheim to take a trip down memory lane.