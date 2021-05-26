Cancel
I’m Undocumented — But I Still Benefit From White Privilege

By Jacqueline Delgadillo
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and when I was just eight months old, my parents immigrated to the United States. After our move, they had my younger sister and two brothers, and while we shared the same parents and upbringing— we had such different lived experiences. I was the only one who was undocumented out of the four of us — a fact that would make some people believe I was the most disadvantaged — but as a white Mexican, I haven’t experienced the discrimination that my siblings, who have stronger Indigenous features, have faced in this country. My brother has been called a “fucking Mexican” by our neighbor during a confrontation. As a child, my sister would try to “scrub away” her brown skin, and my youngest brother faced comments about his hair from coworkers. I’ve never come to know what it’s like to have someone take a look at me and spew hate because of the color of my skin or my features.

