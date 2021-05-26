Cancel
NFL

Rumor: Jay Z looking to buy a stake in the Washington Football Team

By Scott Jennings
Hogs Haven
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDan Snyder just spent a lot of money to buy out the three minority owners who started a war with him last year. That battle led to massive changes in the organization including the team's name, Bruce Allen, and a lot of dirty laundry about Snyder being aired. He is expected to be looking to sell minority stakes to recoup some of the loans he took to finalize the ownership buyout. We now have a name for a potential new minority owner. Jay Z could looking to own another professional team after owning part of the Brooklyn Nets. He sold his stake after starting his Roc Nation Sports, an agency that represents athletes. This is only a rumor at this point, so take it for what it is.

