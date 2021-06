In the game of golf, there is beef amongst players. There were times that Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer did not like each other. Because of the era they played in, they were able to turn their games on when it came to winning golf tournaments. Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia did not like each other. Garcia and Woods were both young and at times Garcia said that Woods got special privileges. Woods would see what Garcia said in press conferences and on social media. He would just respond by winning and when they were paired, Woods would outplay him. It would absolutely frustrate Garcia. The newest beef is between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. These two players are some of the current top stars on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau has taken his game to the next level with all the technology he uses.