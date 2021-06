A Clarke County Jail inmate was recaptured near the Allen community late Thursday night, May 6 after leaving a county pickup in Thomasville. Robert Wayne Miller, 49, had been assigned to the now closed Life Tech program at Thomasville. After he was released he married locally and was living in Thomasville. Somehow he violated his parole and was lodged in the county jail but was working on a litter cleanup detail composed of county inmates overseen by Billy Paul of Allen.