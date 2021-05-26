‘Modern Love’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Sophie Okonedo & Tobias Menzies Join the Cast

So it's safe to say that it's been a pretty good two months for Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers's Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" novels. Last month saw some major second-season casting news as well a green light from the streaming service for two additional seasons. Moving over into May, fans learned that a limited series spinoff was on the way focusing on Queen Charlotte's backstory and featuring a young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury. Well, the hits keep on rolling on Friday when they learned that Rupert Evans (Charmed) will be joining the second season's cast as the Bridgerton siblings' late father, Edmund Bridgerton. Evans' Edmund is described as "a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He's also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life." Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his quest for love serve as one of the focuses for the new season (with this being Bridgerton, there are always a number of plates spinning).