Public Art Task Force | Chat With The Chief | Fallen Firefighter Memorial

The Exploratory Task Force created to analyze Naperville’s public art process met this morning to discuss Century Walk’s proposed Long Range Public Art Plan. Century Walk representatives on the task force said they are asking to be made a city obligation, guaranteeing them $200,000 a year in funding to continue creating public art as they’ve done for the past 25 years. Others at the meeting agreed that Century Walk has done great work, but the city might want more diverse voices working in public art. The group will continue the discussion at a future meeting they hope will be within the month.www.nctv17.com