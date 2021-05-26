Cancel
Naperville, IL

Public Art Task Force | Chat With The Chief | Fallen Firefighter Memorial

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Exploratory Task Force created to analyze Naperville’s public art process met this morning to discuss Century Walk’s proposed Long Range Public Art Plan. Century Walk representatives on the task force said they are asking to be made a city obligation, guaranteeing them $200,000 a year in funding to continue creating public art as they’ve done for the past 25 years. Others at the meeting agreed that Century Walk has done great work, but the city might want more diverse voices working in public art. The group will continue the discussion at a future meeting they hope will be within the month.

Naperville, IL

Naperville Mayor delivers 2021 State of the City Address

Flags along the Riverwalk and throughout the City of Naperville create places to pause and reflect about this city’s first 190 years. Delivered by Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, May 17, 2021. Thank you all for joining me today virtually for our State of the City address. Even though we are...
Naperville, IL

Frontier Kite Fly to Take Place June 6

The Naperville Park District’s Annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival, presented by The Branch, will take place Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring a variety of kites of all shapes...
Illinois State

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Naperville, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

State of the City | Route 59 Shooting | Huntington’s Walk

Mayor Steve Chirico delivered the 2021 State of the City (SOTC) address this morning. This is the second year in a row the event was held virtually due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The mayor highlighted some of the ways the city was able to assist residents over the past year, like by giving nearly $85,000 in utility bill aid. He noted that the city ended the 2020 year with a $2 million surplus in its general fund. The event was hosted by the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, who also hosted two watch parties at local hotels. The full address can be found on the chamber’s website.
Naperville, IL

City seeks feedback through Strategic Plan’s ‘NapervilleNext’ survey

Above / Considering the “Naperville Water Utilities” presentations during recent City Council meetings that focused on the Springbrook Water Reclamation Center, capital projects, asset evaluation and phosphorus engineering, this PN publisher is urging residents to pay attention to upcoming considerations that could impact the cost of living of every Naperville homeowner. Help shape future possibilities by participating in this city’s next strategic plan. What core services are most important to you and your family?
The Soapbox: Daily Herald editors offer brief thoughts on suburban topics in the news.

That's hard to say in the case of Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 Superintendent Art Fessler and the Northwest Suburban Special Education Organization. Fessler, who had agreed to an early exit with Dist. 59, appeared set for an NSSEO job to get 170 days he needs for a full pension. The deal fell apart, though, after NSSEO board members read about it in the Daily Herald.
Naperville, IL

DuPage Credit Union

You’re invited to DuPage Credit Union’s eighth annual Drive, Drop & Donate event! Recycle old electronics and shred sensitive documents to help local students in need. It’s on Friday, June 18 at the DuPage Credit Union Operations Center, 1515 Bond Street, Naperville, IL. The cost is a $10 donation per service, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to their We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser, which provides backpacks and school supplies to local students in need.
Naperville, IL

This Week in Naperville

Wohlleben and Goodall book event: Author Peter Wohlleben will talk about his book, “The Heartbeat of Trees,” with Dr. Jane Goodall in a virtual book event at noon Sunday, May 16. Register to receive an access link at www.andersonsbookshop.com. MONDAY. Tulip Bulb Sale: Naperville Park District’s annual online tulip bulb...
Dupage County, IL

People’s Resource Center

People’s Resource Center (PRC) has a mission to respond to basic human needs, promote dignity and justice, and create a future of hope and opportunity for the residents of DuPage County, Illinois. In 1975, a group of families recognized a need to alleviate hunger for their neighbors struggling to make...
Naperville, IL

Naperville Park District Welcomes 4 New Commissioners at May 13 Meeting

The Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners welcomed new commissioners Rhonda Ansier, Mary Gibson, Leslie Ruffing and Alison Thompson and recognized outgoing commissioners Bobby Carlsen, Bill Eagan, Mike King and Mike Reilly at their May 13 meeting at Fort Hill Activity Center. Associate Circuit Court Judge Kavita Athanikar of the...