Konami Secures Atalanta Exclusive for eFootball PES Series

By Daniel Bates
sportsgamersonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FIFA games have lost yet another top-tier Italian soccer team. On Wednesday, Konami announced a long-term exclusivity deal with Atalanta B.C. for its eFootball PES series. As an “official video game partner,” Konami secures exclusive rights to Atalanta’s team name, crest, and kits, starting with the 2021-22 season. Meaning, FIFA 22 will not be able to use any official Atalanta branding. However, EA still has the ability to include the team’s real players and their likenesses.

