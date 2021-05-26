Konami Secures Atalanta Exclusive for eFootball PES Series

EFootball PES 2021 has definitely upped the ante when it comes to the releases of Iconic Moments. Since the Datapack 2.0 update, users can relive match-winning performances from all the legends of the game in coin packs where several clubs have their icons up for grab. Several users have a great array of Iconic Moment players over a set of different clubs, with some mainly focusing on collecting Iconics from their favorite clubs. End of the day, it all depends on luck. With legends being easily churned out in the game slowly, Iconic Moments players can add to the real glam of your squad. Despite the odds to get an Iconic Moment player is very low, in this article, we shall review the Liverpool Iconic Moments in PES 2021.