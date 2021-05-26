Optical Fiber Acousto-optic Device Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026

Introduction and high growth prospects of high-performance polymers in the construction sector have worked to the advantage of the global adhesives and sealants market. While the building and construction industry has been the mainstay of adhesives and sealants sales worldwide, furniture, paper and pulp, packaging, automotive and transportation, electronics, and footwear also represent some of the other key consumer segments that generate measurable demand for adhesives and sealants. Applications in packaging and paper in fact accounted for nearly a fourth of total sales of adhesives and sealants recorded in 2018, indicates a new upcoming intelligence study of Fairfield Market Research. The report also suggests that the rampant expansion of packaged food sector will provide a magnificent impetus to the sales of innovative sealants and adhesives in the near future.