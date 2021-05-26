The Worst Way To Handle Pandemic Weight Gain, Says Doctor
If you noticed that you gained a little bit of weight during the pandemic, do not worry—you're not alone. According to a recent survey supervised by Google, around 38% of participants found that their eating habits had changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of them averaging 1,500 extra calories a day (which can add up to five pounds a month). If we were to apply this percentage to all Americans, that would mean an average of 100 million Americans also experienced changes to their eating habits over the past year—which could have easily resulted in some pandemic weight gain.www.eatthis.com