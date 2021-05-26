The Worst Way To Handle Pandemic Weight Gain, Says Doctor

There are so many myths people believe when it comes to exercise. For instance, many exercisers think that you have to be literally sopping with sweat in order for your workout to be considered worthwhile at all. "The amount you sweat is very individual," Michael Fredericson, MD, a sports-medicine physician at the Stanford University Medical Center, recently explained to The Cut. "It's not necessarily a reflection of how hard you're working out. People often think, 'Oh, I sweated so much at the gym earlier, I must have burnt a lot of calories,' but it's more an indication of having been very warm."