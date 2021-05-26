Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination education unit redeployed in Baltimore communities

The Baltimorean
(Maryland Department of Health)

By Mya Zepp

(BALTIMORE) The Maryland Department of Health is redeploying a mobile public health education unit from May 26 until May 30 to help increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Baltimore communities, according to a department press release.

The mobile unit, also known as a "sound truck," will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., traveling through Baltimore's 21223, 21213, 21205, 21216, and 21217 ZIP codes.

The truck will broadcast COVID-19 prevention practices and vaccination information in both Spanish and English. When the truck stops, informational flyers and masks will be distributed to anyone who wants them.

“The sound truck will deliver this critical information directly to Baltimore residents in the neighborhoods where they live,” said Dennis R. Schrader, MDH secretary.

The truck will make stops at highly populated areas in Baltimore, including Sandtown-Winchester, Clifton, Pigtown, Gwynns Falls, Dunbar, Broadway and Penn North, among others.

The Baltimore branch of the NAACP owns the truck and is a community partner of the Department of Health helping to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines.

“MDH is committed to the fight against this deadly virus and will take every step necessary to bring vaccines to residents of Baltimore’s neighborhoods that have been adversely affected,” said Dr. Mark Martin, deputy director of the health department's Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities and a member of Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

Baltimore residents and residents of Maryland alike are encouraged to get vaccinated. There are vaccination sites throughout Maryland. Residents can find vaccination sites and schedule appointments through the Maryland COVID Link.

