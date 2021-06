I was injured while visiting or walking by a construction site. Who can I sue for my injuries?. There are many reasons why you might have to walk by a construction site or have to visit it. As construction sites by definition are dangerous places, they represent a risk not only for those who work there but also for external people. That is why it is expected that site owners or managers must implement the necessary safety measures to safeguard pedestrians, bicycle riders, and others who might find themselves walking by.