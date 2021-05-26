Video Splicing Software market share to record robust growth through 2026

Rising demand for extensive research for better healthcare is driving the growth of global molecular diagnostics market in the forecast period, 2022-2026. According to TechSci Research report, “Global Molecular Diagnostics Market By Product & Services (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Services and Software), By Application (Infectious disease, Blood screening, Genetic testing, Oncology testing), By Technology (PCR, In-situ hybridization, Chips and microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Sequencing, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Academic & Reference Laboratories, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026”, the global molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026, owing to increasing geriatric population. Geriatric population is more prone to get infected with chronic and target diseases like lung diseases, Parkinson’s disease, heart diseases, diabetes, and require molecular diagnostics that would drive the market growth in the upcoming five years. Diseases like Alzheimer’s and Dementia are very risk prone for the old age patients. These diseases cause severe changes in the lives of the patient as well as their family and friends thus, molecular diagnostics being a diagnostic process working at the diagnosis level is anticipated to support the growth of the global molecular diagnostic market in the next five years. Large and small economies are equally affected by the aging diseases and thus the surge in the demand for the effective and efficient healthcare facility has risen which is supporting the growth of the global molecular diagnostics market.