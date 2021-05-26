JJ Abrams Wishes The Recent Star Wars Trilogy Had A Better Plan
Director JJ Abrams has offered some diplomatic criticism against Lucasfilm for how it handled the newest flagship Star Wars trilogy, with respect to an apparent lack of a narrative blueprint across each of the three films. As has already been widely discussed and passionately argued online, fans were shocked and disappointed at how many seemingly clear intentions and established storylines were disregarded across The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.www.gamespot.com