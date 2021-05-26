Cancel
Clemson, SC

Re: Just checking in.

tigernet.com
 16 days ago

Just a little more information. First, football related. My wife's niece (so that makes her my niece as well, I guess) is married to a big Georgia fan. They live in Nashville (suburb). Visited with them last night. He's a good guy, not a flame throwing smash mouthing fool. I asked him about UGA and he gave a realistic assessment. "Too early to tell. Looks like we have a good QB. Hopefully we'll be real good but no way to be confident in saying we're gonna win the SEC, much less national championship."

www.tigernet.com
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks lose 1 defensive back commitment but gain another

Kajuan Banks announced a commitment to South Carolina on May 15 after making his pledge to head coach Shane Beamer earlier in the week. The committment from Banks, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback from Tallahassee, Fla., came the same week the Gamecocks lost a commitment from safety Anthony Rose of Hallandale, Fla.
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider

Huge Alabama OL ready to show off talent at Clemson

Clemson will welcome a massive, yet athletic, offensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State to campus for the first time next month. Pike Road (Ala.) High School’s Vysen Lang, a class of 2023 prospect with double-digit power conference offers, is set to work out for the Tigers’ coaching staff at the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 3.
tigernet.com

Nice updates, and sorry if you've answered this before,

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
tigernet.com

Big Recruiting Update

It has been almost a week since our last update and recruiting does not stop, so let's stop wasting time and get started. -I have said on multiple occasions that one part of Clemson's board that has yet to crystallize is DE. One guy that Clemson has been on longer than anyone is DE Jihaad Campbell. Campbell recently jumped over 300 spots in 247's last rankings update, but one of their scouts said that may not even be high enough for him after watching IMG's Spring Game. Remember that Campbell plans on coming to Clemson on June 8th. Other teams involved are Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma.
FanSided
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.
tigernet.com

Here's what Clemson is up against to host

There are 20 preliminary sites: Alabama, Michigan, Arizona, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Clemson, Oregon, Florida, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Georgia, UCLA, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, LSU, and Washington. we have to find 4 that Clemson will host over:. VaTech and UGA are definitely out as a host sites.
247Sports

UNC Inks Home-and-Home Series with South Carolina

North Carolina football is scheduled to play South Carolina three times in the next nine seasons. On Monday, it was announced that UNC has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while...
FOX Carolina

Clemson Softball is officially headed for the NCAA tournament

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The NCAA announced on Sunday that Clemson Softball was selected to play in the Tuscaloosa regional in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Clemson will be joined by Troy, Alabama and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional, according to the NCAA. The team will face Troy in their...
AllClemson
AllClemson

Monday Morning Reset: Postseason Begins Now for Clemson

From John Rittman's softball team to Monte Lee's baseball squad, postseason play essentially begins this week. Sure, Clemson's baseball team still has three regular-season games remaining, but after dropping two of three at FSU over the weekend, there is no more room for error if the Tigers want to make it to the NCAA tournament.
tigernet.com

Clemson softball hitting the road for first NCAA Tournament regional

The ACC regular-season champs are headed to Tuscaloosa in their first NCAA Tournament appearance. Clemson softball is going to No. 3 national seed Alabama, in a regional also with Troy and Alabama State. They will open with Troy at 3 p.m. on Friday (ESPN3). John Rittman's Tigers wrapped a 42-6...
clemsontigers.com

Clemson’s Women Finish Fifth, Men Sixth at 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Clemson track and field program concluded competition at the 2021 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday evening after seeing its women’s team score 69 points to finish in a tie for fifth, and its men’s team score 65 points to finish in sixth. Saturday’s action saw Clemson capture two ACC titles at 800 meters, garner seven first-team All-ACC honors, and collect 12 second-team All-ACC accolades.
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider

Dabo's All In Ball a massive success

This past weekend Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hosted his annual fundraising event for the All In Foundation and it proved a massive success. The All In Ball featured multiple guest speakers headlined by Swinney and Raiders head coach John Gruden as well as a charity auction of Clemson memorabilia.
tigernet.com

TNET: Four-star DE excited about meeting Clemson coaches at Elite Retreat

After picking up a Clemson offer in February, Boonville (MO) four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak included Clemson in his top schools list in April. The Tigers are hoping to secure another major defensive line prospect to add to their arsenal, and the Elite Retreat will give them a chance to host one of their major targets. Full Story »
clemsontigers.com

Niemann Returns to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development

CLEMSON, S.C. – Tori Niemann is returning to Clemson as Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, it was announced by Steven Duzan, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center. As the Assistant Athletic Director/Director of Student-Athlete Development, Niemann will oversee all aspects of student-athlete development initiatives, such as community services and engagement, career development, the Tiger Leadership Academy, and the Tigers United programming, which is focused on Diversity and Inclusion programming for all Clemson Student-Athletes.