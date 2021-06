Martin Freeman Calls Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Script ‘Very Good’. Marvel has been characteristically tight-lipped about its plans for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Regardless, a few vague updates about the film’s progress have managed to trickle out over the last few months. Many of these updates have come from Martin Freeman, who will reprise his role as Everett Ross in the new film. Freeman recently got a chance to read the full script for the highly-anticipated sequel, and he offered his verdict during an appearance on The One Show (via Metro).