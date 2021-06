Blizzard has confirmed that it has a version of an Overwatch 2 Apex Legends ping system in the works and it is “excited” to bring it to the game, and possibly even to the original Overwatch too. The system was one of the most lauded features of Apex Legends when it came out, and an Overwatch 2 ping system is one of the most requested features from fans. But when can players expect to see it?