Pembroke, NC

Clark accepted to occupational therapy program at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Laurinburg Exchange
 17 days ago
PEMBROKE – Myla Clark, a spring 2020 graduate of UNC Pembroke, has been accepted to the Occupational Therapy program at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Clark, who is from the Prospect community, will pursue a master of science in occupational therapy. The program begins May 24.

Clark, who earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sport science, was a member of the North Carolina Careers Access Program and completed summer internships through the Office for Community and Civic Engagement. She was named to the chancellor’s and honors list as a student.

“During my time at UNCP, my experience was very enriching. It prepared me in many ways for the real world,” Clark said. “UNCP offered me all the resources that I needed to pursue a career in my field of study or to further my career with more education.

