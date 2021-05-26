Cancel
Video Games

Alien Isolation, Total War Studio Teases Its "Radically Different" Sci-Fi FPS

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK developer Creative Assembly is working on a new sci-fi shooter, and now the studio has teased the project even more. In a social media post to encourage people to apply to work on it, the studio teased that it is making "something radically different" in the FPS space. "If,...

www.gamespot.com
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Klei's sci-fi deckbuilder Griftlands has left early access

Exploring backwater planets, recruiting pals and making important decisions that could come back to haunt you - I could be talking about Mass Effect, but I promise I'm not (this time). These are the sorts of things you can get up to in Klei Entertainment's Griftlands, which has now left early access. It's a brilliant deckbuilding roguelite that pits you against enemies in battles of the mind (to negotiate tough situations) or battles of the, uh, body (shooty shooty), as you follow the stories of three characters on a dingy sci-fi world.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Beautiful Desolation sci-fi adventure launches today

Chris Bischoff Creative Director at The Brotherhood has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Beautiful Desolation game which has launched on the PlayStation platform today. Providing a look at the storyline and a handful of the 40+ bizarre and unique characters you’ll meet while playing the game. Check out the launch trailer below for an overview of what you can expect from the isometric sci-fi adventure game.
Video Gamesthekoalition.com

Beautiful Desolation PS4 Review – An Intriguing Sci-Fi Adventure

It has been quite the year in the world of gaming. With the console wars raging on and people having accumulated hours being at home for reasons out of our control, for a lot of us, our biggest distraction has been playing games. Despite plenty of pushbacks and delays, developers have been fighting to move their content and get their games out. Since most of us have had a hard time snagging a new Xbox or PS5, many have moved into the realm of PC games. Now, not all PC games make it to a console version and vice versa, but isn’t it great when those developers decide to take that leap? It opens up a whole new market and an array of potential new fans. One of the latest games making its jump from PC to console is Beautiful Desolation by South African indie developer The Brotherhood.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Competition: Win Sci-Fi Thriller BLACK BOX On DVD

Movies In Focus was hugely impressed with Angel Delgado‘s brilliant science fiction thriller Black Box, calling it ‘a tremendous feat in low budget filmmaking‘. 101 Films is releasing the film on DVD in the UK on 31 May 2021 and to celebrate, Movies In Focus is giving away DVD copies of Black Box to two lucky readers of the site!
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi action thriller Future Fear gets a trailer and poster

Ahead of its release this June, a poster and trailer have arrived online for the upcoming sci-fi thriller Future Fear. Written and directed by Ken May, the film follows a female archaeologist as she tries to employ ancient technology to fight back against the aliens hunting her down; take a look here…
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant devs tease new content after fixing FPS issues

Although the VCT, Valorant’s first ever LAN event has just come to a close, Riot Games is already teasing multiple changes that could “flip the game up a bit” which we should see within Valorant soon. Valorant has been one of the most successful releases we have witnessed in the...
ComicsIGN

Made in Korea: Exclusive Preview of the New Existential Sci-Fi Comic

Image Comics has just launched Made in Korea, a new science fiction series set in a world where biological children are a thing of the past. Instead, becoming a parent is as simple as placing an order, unpackaging your "Proxy," or synthetic child, and powering them on. The series aims to explore what it means to be a family in this post-biological era, as seen through the eyes of an artificial intelligence named Jesse.
Video GamesGematsu

Sci-fi mystery adventure game EDEN.schemata(); announced for PC

Publisher Why So Serious? and developer WSS Playground have announced science-fiction mystery adventure game EDEN.schemata(); for PC (Steam). It will launch between 2021 and 2022. Here is an overview of the game, via Why So Serious?:. Featuring multi-ending scenarios illustrated by Van Madoy (Revoir series, Murder at Kogetsukan (Fate/GrandOrder)), with...
ComicsComicBook

Basilisk #1 Review: A Creepy Start For This Sci-Fi Super Powered Affair

Cullen Bunn might have sharpened his teeth with the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, but it's clear that Boom Studios is letting him stretch his legs when it comes to his take on horror; Basilisk #1 has the makings of another classic horror comic. Having previously created The Empty Man at Boom, a horror story which became an egregiously overlooked horror movie, Basilisk is an entirely different animal. Though the bones established here in the introductory issue work well enough, there are definitely moments in Basilisk #1 that brighter than others.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

DVD Review: Get Lost In Space With Sci-Fi Thriller BLACK BOX

Back in 2014, director Angel Delgado showed huge promise with his feature film debut, Brothers’ Day. The gritty crime thriller shone a light on the gang culture which prevails across England. For his follow-up film Black Box, Delgado has opted for a total change of pace and genre: switching from the mean streets of Manchester to outer-space, Black Box shows that the Spanish-born filmmaker has the directing chops to easily move across different genres.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Make My MMO: Crowfall cometh

This week in crowdfunded MMOs, the big news was Crowfall – yes, the MMORPG everyone Kickstarted way back in 2015 is has a real launch date, now set for July 6th. Gamers can currently access the beta freely through June 23rd using the code MOPCROWCODE. Meanwhile, Albion Online teased next...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Viscerafest is a New FPS True to Its Name

Boomer shooters are great, and I love them—I really do—but why can't there be another theme other than just "kill demons in some Hell-like environment?" It's getting old, and I'm ready for something new. Conversely, Viscerafest, is an appropriately named Boomer shooter now in Early Access that has so much personality, originality, and it even makes me feel giddy at the thought of blowing aliens up.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Liquidation – Fantasy/Sci-Fi RTS Coming to Kickstarter

Developer Divio and publisher Grindstone have revealed that tactical fantasy/sci-fi RTS Liquidation is making its way to Kickstarter on June 10th. The game allows players to take the role of a deity to bring back balance to the devastated and war-torn world of Veá. The start of the Kickstarter campaign...
Video Gamesgamedev.net

Adventure Games Projects

In this angelical quest, save the future Earth of 3800 from the evil Sphax. Can you withstand the worst nightmare and uncover it's secrets?. Nanotale is the new adventure from the Typing Chronicles franchise and the spiritual successor to the acclaimed Epistory. Last updated March 10, 2021. Torchman Adventures. Pixel-art...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Demonic trailer teases Neill Blomkamp's new supernatural sci-fi horror

Five years after the release of Chappie, Neill Blomkamp's back to scare the bejeezus out of audiences with supernatural horror Demonic. It's all in the title, really. For those who might require a little more convincing, the first teaser dropped today and promises plenty of chills ahead of its release later this summer. Watch above.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

LACUNA Review: Sci-Fi Noir Story-Telling At Its Best

Assemble Entertainment and developer DigiTales have officially launched their new indie title, Lacuna. Last month we gave the game’s prologue a thumbs up in our First Impressions article, and our initial vote of confidence was well placed. This futuristic sci-fi noir murder mystery brings pixel art to life through a compelling story and engaging gameplay.