Alien Isolation, Total War Studio Teases Its "Radically Different" Sci-Fi FPS

It has been quite the year in the world of gaming. With the console wars raging on and people having accumulated hours being at home for reasons out of our control, for a lot of us, our biggest distraction has been playing games. Despite plenty of pushbacks and delays, developers have been fighting to move their content and get their games out. Since most of us have had a hard time snagging a new Xbox or PS5, many have moved into the realm of PC games. Now, not all PC games make it to a console version and vice versa, but isn’t it great when those developers decide to take that leap? It opens up a whole new market and an array of potential new fans. One of the latest games making its jump from PC to console is Beautiful Desolation by South African indie developer The Brotherhood.