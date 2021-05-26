The Clippers can’t afford to do this, and yet, they’re doing it
After Kawhi Leonard (and Paul George) chose them; after they fired Doc Rivers and brought in Tyronn Lue; after they added Rajon Rondo before the trade deadline; after they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the bubble; after they seemingly ducked the Los Angeles Lakers by taking their last two games of the season; after the “L.A. Our Way” campaign; are the Clippers going to lose a 22-year-old Spanish-speaking Slovenian who (rightfully) called the NBA an easier league to score in?deadspin.com