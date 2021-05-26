Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

The Clippers can’t afford to do this, and yet, they’re doing it

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Kawhi Leonard (and Paul George) chose them; after they fired Doc Rivers and brought in Tyronn Lue; after they added Rajon Rondo before the trade deadline; after they blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the bubble; after they seemingly ducked the Los Angeles Lakers by taking their last two games of the season; after the “L.A. Our Way” campaign; are the Clippers going to lose a 22-year-old Spanish-speaking Slovenian who (rightfully) called the NBA an easier league to score in?

deadspin.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Clippers#The Denver Nuggets#The Los Angeles Lakers#Slovenian#The Dallas Mavericks#The Miami Heat#The Houston Rockets#76ers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Deep Playoff Runs#Games#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAcelticslife.com

Hope everyone realizes how special a Hall of Fame class of KG, Duncan & Kobe is (Part 1)

If you want a lengthy list of accomplishments by Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant, I suggest you read this list of 60 of them by NBA.com's Steve Aschburner I already wrote way too many words in tonight's Why Goodman's Jaylen Brown & Time Lord for Bradley Beal trade is not the answer post on Celtics Life so while I can't give my own 60 reasons here.... I'm still going to write way too many words again. I really do hope everyone realizes how special this Hall of Fame class of KG, Tim Duncan & Kobe Bryant is.
NBANBA

Series preview: Expect more fireworks as Clippers, Mavs run it back

Last fall in the Orlando 2019-20 restart came a signature moment: Luka Doncic drained a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against the Clippers that shook the bubble. And then, last December, the Mavericks applied a 51-point shellacking of LA that raised early doubts about the Clippers and whether they were truly made for being a title contender.
NBAMiddletown Press

Clippers lead all the way in 115-96 win over Raptors

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points, Paul George added 16 and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way Tuesday night in a 115-96 win over the Toronto Raptors. Terance Mann also scored 20 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who stayed one game ahead of the Denver Nuggets in the race for third place in the Western Conference. Both teams have three road games left to play. The Nuggets hold the tiebreaker, having won two of three against the Clippers.
NBAmountainviewtoday.ca

Depleted Raptors drop a 115-96 decision to Leonard and Clippers

TAMPA, Fla. — Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse hopes his players keep the frustration of this bizarre NBA season front of mind when they head into the off-season. They can lump Tuesday's 115-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers into that. Chris Boucher had 16 points and seven rebounds in...
NBAnumberfire.com

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (rest) out on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will rest on Sunday as the Clippers have decided to sit several of their usual starters including Paul George, Marcus Morris, Rajon Rondo, and Nicolas Batum. The Clippers are 9.0-point...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Remembering Kawhi Leonard’s legendary Game 7 shot

While he might have made the trip back home to Los Angeles after just one season, the Kawhi Leonard shot that won a playoff series remains one of the defining moments in Toronto Raptors history. Leonard was brought in to take the Raptors over the hump, and his game-winner in Game 7 of their second-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers did just that.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Hanich Panic: Clippers Need to Strike With Four Games Left

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season coming down to its final stretch, the Los Angeles Clippers needed to finish their final five games strong. On Mother’s Day, the Clips took on the resurging New York Knicks and their biggest rival this season, matinee games. Despite a strong start from the...
NBAclipsnation.com

No one really knows what to make of the Clippers until the playoffs

It’s the final week of the regular season, and if we’ve learned anything about the Clippers from the last 20 weeks, it’s that we really can’t learn anything about them until the playoffs. The Clippers have made meaningful changes to their offensive scheme and rotations over the course of the season, they’ve had some marquee wins, and they’ve showed resilience in the face of injury adversity. All of that was enough to earn them homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but not much beyond that.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz NBA Player Props 6/8/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (51-28) vs. Utah Jazz (56-21) June 8, 2021 10:00 pm EDT. The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz face off in Game 1 of their Western Conference series on Tuesday night and there is plenty of value across the board in terms of NBA player props. Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props for this game.
NBASportsBook Review

Clippers vs. Jazz NBA Playoffs Game 1 Picks and Odds Breakdown

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a mission, coming from two games down agains the Dallas Mavericks to win their opening-round series in commanding fashion, even staving off elimination along the way. LA’s defense has been sublime as of late, but that will certainly be put to the test against the Utah Jazz, one of the most efficient teams on both ends of the floor. With that said, this matchup should be nothing short of thrilling, and challenging from a betting perspective. There’s value to be found here and we’ll help you find it. Here’s where you should be looking when heading to the best online sportsbooks.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kobe Bryant was Spurs' 'Mechanical Model' When Developing Kawhi Leonard

It’s immediately apparent when watching Kawhi Leonard score that he patterned his game after the late great Kobe Bryant. Leonard has raved about Bryant in the past, stating that he idolized the Laker great growing up as a kid from Southern California. However, it has now been confirmed that the San Antonio Spurs molded Leonard into the player he is today with Bryant as the offensive template.