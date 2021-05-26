The Clippers can’t afford to do this, and yet, they’re doing it

The Los Angeles Clippers are on a mission, coming from two games down agains the Dallas Mavericks to win their opening-round series in commanding fashion, even staving off elimination along the way. LA’s defense has been sublime as of late, but that will certainly be put to the test against the Utah Jazz, one of the most efficient teams on both ends of the floor. With that said, this matchup should be nothing short of thrilling, and challenging from a betting perspective. There’s value to be found here and we’ll help you find it. Here’s where you should be looking when heading to the best online sportsbooks.