Time to get unemployed back to work

Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
 17 days ago

Lengths employers are having to go through to hire workers has reached ridiculous measures.

The free ride, finally, is about to be up. With any luck, the volume of businesses struggling for various reasons will clear the hump.

It’s been a long, tough year.

We know the coronavirus itself was the single-most significant cause for the destruction of small businesses, and the loss of jobs even by big businesses. Things got worse in a number of places, including North Carolina, when hand-out recipients were outpacing those getting a hand up.

We were never in belief Gov. Roy Cooper should have one-man rule over the state as he has since the worldwide pandemic landed between Murphy and Manteo. We didn’t believe, also, that the virus was some trumped-up scheme, or that the government didn’t have a role in how we would survive it.

But the governor believed himself the smartest man in all the land, and chose to pick winners and losers in commerce. He sent a slew of businesses careening off the rails, and with them thousands to the unemployment lines.

His administration wasn’t prepared for his actions, never mind the virus. Unemployment benefits wait times were unthinkable, the staff doing all they could but woefully unprepared by their leadership.

Then came the help, checks from feds and the state. And though times have been tough for millions, it actually wound up giving people incentive to not go back to work.

We agree that, given the situation Cooper forced upon businesses starting last spring, having the unemployed be forced to find and meet the work search guidelines was an incredibly difficult task. With that rule suspended, the employers offering jobs despite the pandemic were challenged to find workers — even green, unskilled they would have to train.

Employers with openings but no workers or even prospects is unusual, something hardly any of us have seen in our lifetime. Internet shopping, arguably, looked safer; sales numbers can support the theory.

When things started to open back up, the employees didn’t readily come back. Staffing has been tough, enough that some businesses aren’t open as many hours.

That may change.

The governor has given two orders, and combined they will require all the unemployed to resume meeting the work search requirement beginning June 6.

This is welcome news. Not because we would wish difficulty upon the unemployed, many of which got to that point through no fault of their own; rather, we welcome one more step back to the way things should be.

Every small step, every large step — whatever the case may be, we need to be moving toward a world in which we’re engaged with people physically and emotionally. We need to be at events like the White Lake Water Festival, and unmasked while there; we need to be at graduations, and concerts, and ballgames, and in mass celebrating and enjoying the festivities.

And we need to be working.

Mental health in our state, and many others, has nose-dived since early 2020. The employment situation did, too. In many cases, the two are connected.

We want to see the able-bodied back at work. We want to see normalcy, as best can be expected, not only at work but in recreational activities and everything else we do.

The governor changing the rules back to where they were is a small step for most, big for others, and it’s the direction we want to go in.

Help was needed for the unemployed. Now it’s time to help the employers.

We need folks working.

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
