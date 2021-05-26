Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

“Striking and Unprecedented”: With Controversial Firing, the Associated Press Is Thrust Into the Social Media Maelstrom

By Joe Pompe o
Vanity Fair
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Washington Post employees, one of the pluses of Sally Buzbee’s appointment as executive editor, in addition to her heavyweight journalism bona fides, was that she would be coming from a place that was practically devoid of controversy. The Associated Press, where Buzbee has been executive editor since 2017, is kind of like the good-natured Puritan of news organizations—buttoned up, undramatic, allergic to stories like the one you are reading. And so it’s ironic that, on the eve of Buzbee’s June 1 start date at the Post, the AP became engulfed in an epic controversy.

www.vanityfair.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Public Relations#Conservative Media#Social Activism#New Media#Social Conservatives#Washington Post#Puritan#Pro Palestinian#Western U S#H R#Twitter#Npr#New York Post#Vanity Fair#Facebook#Firing#Social Media Policy#Controversy#Ap Journalists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Associated Press tells staff it made mistakes in firing of Emily Wilder

Senior managers at the Associated Press admitted fault on Wednesday in the firing last week of a 22-year-old junior staffer, Emily Wilder, who was being targeted by right-wing commentators over her political activism in college. Wilder was fired last Wednesday for violating the news organization's social media policy. Company managers...
Middle EastPosted by
FOX26

AP's top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press' top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts. Sally Buzbee, AP's executive editor, said the...
JournalismArkansas Online

OPINION | MARGARET SULLIVAN: Post's new editor hire matters

Katharine Graham, the revered former publisher of The Washington Post, famously told an interviewer that she wasn't particularly comfortable in her lofty perch. "I think a man would be better in this job I'm in than a woman," she said. And she found it hard to imagine a woman serving...
Washington, PACourier-Express

Sally Buzbee previews her plans for The Washington Post

The AP's Sally Buzbee, who will become executive editor of The Washington Post in June, says she'll do "a lot of listening and learning" when she joins the Post. She says she intends to "keep it growing" in the United States and expand the publication's "global footprint."
Politicsdailyjournal.net

Blinken hasn’t seen any evidence on AP Gaza building strike

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he hasn’t yet seen any evidence supporting Israel’s claim that Hamas operated in a Gaza building housing The Associated Press and other media outlets that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike. Blinken said he has pressed Israel for justification. Blinken spoke...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Obamacare fans press Biden to OK controversial price negotiation

Liberal healthcare advocates have mounted pressure on the Biden administration to approve the Democrats’ controversial plan allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, a multimillion-dollar effort meant to counterattack the pharmaceutical industry. “We think that there's a huge opportunity to make real change on prescription drugs this year,” said Anne...
JournalismDigiday

Controversy around newsrooms’ social media policies emboldening the call for unionized media workplaces

The discussion around newsrooms’ social media policies following the AP’s firing of Emily Wilder over her tweets has opened up a can of worms for publishers. Guidelines may be necessary to ensure that journalists understand what is and isn’t appropriate to post online as representatives of the media organizations they work for. However, enforcing strict punishments on reporters for their behavior on social media can cause ripple effects of anger and mistrust in newsroom workplaces, contributing to the increase of unions forming across the industry.
Sex CrimesWSLS

Journalists demanding more action against online harassment

NEW YORK – The Associated Press' recent firing of a young reporter for what she said on Twitter has somewhat unexpectedly turned company and industry attention to the flip side of social media engagement — the online abuse that many journalists face routinely. During internal meetings after the Arizona-based reporter,...
U.S. Politicswmra.org

Associated Press

McAuliffe, Ayala, Herring Win Democratic Nods In Primary. The Taliban has suspended talks over a possible exchange of Taliban and U.S. prisoners due to the "complexity" of the situation in Afghanistan, the militant group said on Sunday. "Due to the political complexity of the current situation in the country, the...
Advocacytalkingbiznews.com

AP reporter Naishadham to cover environmental policy

Suman Naishadham is now a reporter covering environmental policy around water for The Associated Press. Previously, she held the post of desk editor and reporter. Naishadham has also worked freelance with her work appearing in Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Foreign Policy, Bloomberg, Vice, GQ, Roads & Kingdoms, Scroll.in and others.