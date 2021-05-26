“Striking and Unprecedented”: With Controversial Firing, the Associated Press Is Thrust Into the Social Media Maelstrom

For Washington Post employees, one of the pluses of Sally Buzbee’s appointment as executive editor, in addition to her heavyweight journalism bona fides, was that she would be coming from a place that was practically devoid of controversy. The Associated Press, where Buzbee has been executive editor since 2017, is kind of like the good-natured Puritan of news organizations—buttoned up, undramatic, allergic to stories like the one you are reading. And so it’s ironic that, on the eve of Buzbee’s June 1 start date at the Post, the AP became engulfed in an epic controversy.