Is This Why Matthew Perry's Speech Was Slurred During The Friends Reunion?

Did Matthew Perry cheat on his ex-fiancée with his assistant? Internet users have been wondering since their blatant rapprochement!. You may not know it, but Matthew Perry, who was anxious about not being funny in Friends, is single. This Wednesday, June 2, the magazine People formalized the breakup of the actor with his fiancée Molly Hurwitz. Against all odds, the two lovebirds have separated after two years of relationship. The actor who had made his marriage proposal last November briefly spoke about this separation, telling the media: “Sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s one of them. I wish Molly the best.” A message considered cold by Internet users, who are now convinced that the star of the small screen had already turned the page.