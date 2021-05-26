WFAN Mornings Draftgate: Did Gio or Jerry really win the "Return to Work" Draft?

They say it takes three years to grade a draft class. That means it’s time to grade the 2018 Vikings draft class! Right?! Yea?. No. That’s not why you’re here. You want to know how the Vikings did in the 2021 draft. Ok, we can dig into that. But, hey, if you also want to know how the Vikings did in the 2018 draft – now that we’re three years out – keep reading and / or scroll to the bottom of this article because we’ll dedicate some space to that conversation, as well.