WFAN Mornings Draftgate: Did Gio or Jerry really win the "Return to Work" Draft?

U.S. President Bill Clinton holds up the Stanley Cup (JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images) This week, one of the most famous sports personalities Bill Simmons was speaking to fellow basketball savant Ryen Russillo about hockey. It happened on the Bill Simmons Podcast, which is usually the most downloaded podcast in all of sports. It came up during a long segment on the basketball playoffs, something they do every Sunday. Although, hockey almost never comes up in their conversation. This was a wildly positive segment about the greatest sport on ice. However, it was until mentioning the New Jersey Devils brought it to a halt.