What Is Skip-Care, The Newest K-Beauty Skin Care Trend?

Here's an understatement: It is so, so hard to find a natural deodorant you adore. Not only does the switch to natural come with an adjustment period of sorts, where your microbiome adjusts to its new state, but it's difficult to pinpoint your favorite formula and fragrance among all the new options out there. Take it from someone who has tested her fair share of sticks, serums, crystals, you name it: The journey to natural deo is not for the faint of heart.