Wichita, KS

Wichita the subject of ‘Jeopardy!’ questions twice this week, and no one knew the answers

By Denise Neil
Wichita Eagle
 13 days ago

Longtime quiz show “Jeopardy!,” it seems, has just developed a small Wichita obsession. Local fans of the show, which airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on NBC, have noticed that Wichita-based questions have been included as part of the show’s Tournament of Champions twice this week. On Monday, Jeopardy! included a question about Wichita’s flag. (No one knew the answer.) Then on Tuesday, a Wichita Riverfest question was included. (Again, no one knew the answer.)

www.kansas.com
