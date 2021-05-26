Wichita the subject of ‘Jeopardy!’ questions twice this week, and no one knew the answers
Longtime quiz show “Jeopardy!,” it seems, has just developed a small Wichita obsession. Local fans of the show, which airs at 4:30 p.m. weekdays on NBC, have noticed that Wichita-based questions have been included as part of the show’s Tournament of Champions twice this week. On Monday, Jeopardy! included a question about Wichita’s flag. (No one knew the answer.) Then on Tuesday, a Wichita Riverfest question was included. (Again, no one knew the answer.)www.kansas.com