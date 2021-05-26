Cancel
J.J. Abrams Addresses Importance of Having a Star Wars Trilogy Plan

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Abrams Addresses Importance of Having a Star Wars Trilogy Plan. J.J. Abrams has recently opened up about his work on the latest Star Wars trilogy. Abrams first directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens and set the tone for the next installments before leaving the helm to Rian Johnson for The Last Jedi. A series of events then brought Abrams back for The Rise of Skywalker. While the trilogy has been a box-office success, many fans felt that there had been some unplanned changes that affected the outcome. In a recent interview with Collider, the director talked about the importance of having the final destination in mind .

