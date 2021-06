A road bicycle is designed to take individuals as far and as fast as their legs can manage. Road bicycle gets its name from the terrain it is designed to be used on the road. The increase in the number of people opting for road bicycling as a form of leisure is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Preference for road bicycles as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders is expected to project growth of the global road bicycle market in the forecast period.