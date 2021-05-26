Colorado Rockies vs New York Mets 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The third match between the Colorado Rockie and the New York Mets will be held at the Citi Field in Queens, New York on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:10 PM EDT. Colorado has wiped out the Arizona Diamondbacks in its previous match series. The Rockies also won the first meeting with the Mets but they were overpowered in the second match and ended with a score of 1-3. Ryan McMahon homered in the 2nd inning and earned the point for the team. Colorado made 1 run, 3 hits, and 1 RBI during the match. The team ranks 4th in the NL West at a 19-30 record.