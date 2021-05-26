Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone Crashes Girls’ Night During Family Outing With Wife Jennifer and Daughters

By Kelly Braun
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOnhN_0aC9SLGS00
twoeyephotos/MEGA (2)

Sylvester Stallone loves hanging out with his ladies! The iconic Rocky star was spotted crashing girls’ night during an outing with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their older daughters, Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone. Sylvester and his family looked so happy as they grabbed dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 25.

The Hollywood hunk, 74, was photographed as he exited Craig’s restaurant with Jennifer, 52, and their kids after hanging out at the celebrity hotspot. Sophia, 24, and Sistine, 22, trailed behind their famous parents while heading to the car.

Sylvester shares his brunette beauties with his longtime love, whom he wed in 1997. The actor and Jennifer are also parents to 19-year-old Scarlet Rose Stallone. In addition, he’s the dad of Seargeoh Stallone, 42, and late son Sage Stallone, both of whom he welcomed during his marriage with first spouse Sasha Czack.

The Golden Globe winner shares a very close bond with his kids, so it’s not uncommon for Sylvester to be seen out and about with his family. Not only did he enjoy a Malibu beach vacation with his girls in September 2020, plus a fun dinner date night in Beverly Hills a few months earlier, but he also stepped out with Sistine in L.A. in January.

The father-daughter duo were all smiles as they took a stroll around the city. Sylvester looked fashionable as ever in a white button-up, black jacket and jeans, while the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress was glowing in an orange sweater, black pants and boots.

Because Sylvester has such a good relationship with his children, he’s willing to do just about anything to help them succeed in life. When it comes to dating and meeting his daughters’ boyfriends, though, the Rambo actor said he’s not afraid to put his foot down.

“I do a thing called the Crushing The Hand Test. I work my hands very much, and they’re very strong, so when I meet her date, I really clamp down … and they’re not ready for it,” he joked with the U.K.’s Express in September 2019. “It’s not intentional, but when you have a daughter, it’s a form of temporary insanity. When some guy walks in the house, you’re not yourself anymore.”

Sylvester can’t help but be a dedicated dad!

To see photos of the star’s outing with his girls, keep scrolling.

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

10K+
Followers
621
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Jennifer Flavin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Outing#Star#Rocky#Black Kids#Hollywood#The Golden Globe#Sylvester Shares#Daughters#Love#Beverly Hills#Parents#Dinner#Happy#Malibu#Uncaged Actress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Amy Adams' Daughter Aviana Looks Just Like Her in Rare Photos Shared by Darren Le Gallo

Happy birthday, Aviana! Amy Adams' daughter turned 11 on Saturday, and in honor of the occasion, Darren Le Gallo shared new photos of her on social media. Adams, 46, and Le Gallo, also 46, rarely share pics of their daughter. However, the artist shared several recent snaps of Aviana on Saturday -- including one taken that day. The 11-year-old bares a striking resemblance to her movie star mom.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Emilio Vitolo Jr.'s Pals Reportedly 'Shaded' Katie Holmes Before Split, They Never Really Cared For Her

Actress Katie Holmes “dumped” her restaurateur beau Emilio Vitolo Jr. earlier this month after insecurities allegedly caused the Batman Begins star to question if the wannabe actor had “ulterior motives” for wanting to date her — and now sources are revealing that Vitolo Jr.’s friends appear to happy the duo have split, as they weren’t big fans of the actress to begin with.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn shares intimate family photo of grandchildren - fans react

Hollywood's Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family. The glamorous 75-year-old celebrated her daughter Kate Hudson's incredible motherhood in a new photo posted on Instagram this Mother's Day. The First Wives Club star posted a heartwarming throwback photo of Kate and her three beautiful children, writing:...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Sylvester Stallone Once Said That Rocky IV Would Never Happen

If you include movies where he’s reprised his own roles, as well as the times he’s dropped by other people’s properties, then Sylvester Stallone has appeared in no less than nineteen sequels throughout his career, with his upcoming turn as King Shark in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad bringing it up to an even 20. Obviously, a lot of that involves the Rocky franchise, with the actor playing the Italian Stallion on eight occasions, although he’ll be sitting out Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III as Adonis looks to stand on his own two feet.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Cedric the Entertainer & His Family Pose During Younger Daughter Lucky's Graduation in New Pics

Cedric the Entertainer recently took to social media to share a heartwarming shot taken at his younger daughter's graduation ceremony. Cedric the Entertainer is a household name in the world of entertainment. His career initially took off in the 90s as a standup comedian, and since then, he has managed to remain relevant, hosting famous game shows and even acting in movie roles.
FitnessPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone, 74, Proves He’s Still In ‘Rocky’ Form By Lifting 90 Lbs. At The Gym – Watch

Sylvester Stallone may by 74, but he’s lifting weights like he’s still in his 30s and starring in ‘Rocky’ movies. Sylvester Stallone‘s new workout video is the fitness motivation we didn’t know we needed. The legendary actor, who is 74 but doesn’t look a day over 40, shared a new video of himself lifting a pair of very “heavy” 45lb. plates and it’s incredible to watch.