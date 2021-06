(Jackson, Minn.)--The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle accident that was reported last Saturday on US Highway 71 just north of the Iowa border. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call and found a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup parked in a field approach. When deputies backtracked the tire tracks it was determined the pickup was southbound on Highway 71 near 715th St where it struck a stop sign and entered the west ditch. The vehicle then drove out of the west ditch and entered the ditch on the east side where it rolled once. The vehicle was then driven out of the ditch and ended up in the field approach where it was found parked and unoccupied.