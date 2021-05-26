San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres will meet with the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action in American Family Field, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:40 PM (EDT). The Padres were performing outstandingly this season, having the best record in baseball at 30-18. San Diego robbed four bases in a 7-1 road win over Milwaukee last night. The Padres, who climbed to a major league-leading 31-18 on the season, got two hits from OF Jurickson Profar and drove in two runs. San Diego is 1st at 31-18 in the NL West.www.tonyspicks.com