Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Machine Learning Models Predict Gastrointestinal Bleeding

By Jill McKeon
healthitanalytics.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Researchers effectively trained machine learning models to predict the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB) within six to twelve months of a patient being prescribed antithrombotic drugs, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. The study tested three machine learning models: regularized Cox regression (RegCox), random survival...

healthitanalytics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Cohort Study#Gastrointestinal Bleeding#Liver Disease#Data Science Machine#Kidney Disease#Gib#Jama Network Open#Cox#Auc#Rsf#Machine Learning Models#Clinical Ml Models#Risk Prediction Models#Predictive Clinical Tools#Rare Clinical Outcomes#Pediatric Blood Clots#Detecting Deterioration#Covid 19 Patients#Hypertension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Science
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Public Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Predicts Dialysis, Death in COVID-19 Patients

- Researchers developed a machine learning model that uses predictive analytics to detect a COVID-19 patient’s risk of death or dialysis treatment, a new study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology shows. “Acute Kidney Injury treated with dialysis initiation is a common complication of COVID-19...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

How to Improve Model Quality in Machine Learning

Model quality is inextricably linked to training data. Today, having powerful computers and computational software makes it easy to build machine learning models that perform perfectly on training datasets. However, the downfall of these supposedly perfect models is their poor performance on previously unseen data. Figure 1 shows an illustration...
HealthNewswise

Predictive Model Identifies Patients for Genetic Testing

Newswise — Patients who, perhaps unbeknownst to their health care providers, are in need of genetic testing for rare undiagnosed diseases can be identified en masse based on routine information in electronic health records (EHRs), a research team reported today in the journal Nature Medicine. Findings from the Vanderbilt University...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Can You Build a Machine Learning Model to Monitor Another Model?

Can you train a machine learning model to predict your model’s mistakes?. Nothing stops you from trying. But chances are, you are better off without it. We’ve seen this idea suggested more than once. It sounds reasonable on the surface. Machine learning models make mistakes. Let us take these mistakes...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

3 Methods to Reduce Overfitting of Machine Learning Models

An overfit model is full of surprises but not the good ones. I have come across several definitions of overfitting. They all point the same meaning with different wordings. My definition is that an overfit model captures unnecessary details, noise, or too specific relationships within a dataset. Overfitting occurs when...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Prediction of unenhanced lesion evolution in multiple sclerosis using radiomics-based models: a machine learning approach

Mult Scler Relat Disord. 2021 May 4;53:102989. doi: 10.1016/j.msard.2021.102989. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The volume change of multiple sclerosis (MS) lesion is related to its activity and can be used to assess disease progression. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to develop radiomics models for predicting the evolution of unenhanced MS lesions by using different kinds of machine learning algorithms and explore the optimal model.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to Tune Hyperparameters of Machine Learning Models

Often times you’re using default parameters for building machine learning models. In just a few blocks of code you can search for the best hyperparameters for your machine learning models. Why? Because the optimal set of hyperparameters can go a long way to significantly boost the performance of your models.
EngineeringNature.com

Back to the future with machine learning

Drug repurposing provides a way to identify effective treatments more quickly and economically. To speed up the search for antiviral treatment of COVID-19, a new platform provides a range of computational models to identify drugs with potential anti-COVID-19 effects. The global attention on repurposing existing treatments for COVID-19 has highlighted...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Counterfactual Evaluation Policy for Machine Learning Models

How to monitor models whose actions prevent us from observing ground truth?. The goal of monitoring any system is to track its health. In the context of machine learning, it is crucial to track the performance of the models we are serving in production. It can help us inform when our models are not fresh anymore and retraining of the model is required. It can also help us detect abuse in cases like fraud detection where there could be adversarial actors trying to harm the model.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Algorithms for Fair Machine Learning: An Introduction

A critical component of responsible ML model development is to make sure that our models are not unfairly harming any subgroups of our population. The first step is identifying and quantifying any potential bias in a model, and many different definitions of group fairness have been proposed. At Arthur, we’re interested not just in identifying bias, but in working to make models more fair. In this post, we briefly describe families of techniques for bias mitigation: ways to improve an unfair model.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

A Quick Guide to AUC-ROC in Machine Learning Models

One of the most common applications of Machine Learning is to classify entities into two distinct, non-overlapping categories. Over the years, several methods have been devised, ranging from very simple to more complex to almost a black-box. One common question that comes up when dealing with almost any kind of model is how to compare the performance of different methods, or different tuning of the parameters. Luckily, in the case of binary classifiers, there is a simple metric that catches the essence of the problem: it’s the Area Under the Curve (i.e. the integral) of the Receiver Operating Characteristic, hence the acronym AUC-ROC or just ROC for short.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Value of radiomics model based on enhanced computed tomography in risk grade prediction of gastrointestinal stromal tumors

To explore the application of computed tomography (CT)-enhanced radiomics for the risk-grade prediction of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). GIST patients (n = 292) confirmed by surgery or endoscopic pathology during June 2013–2019 were reviewed and categorized into low-grade (very low to low risk) and high-grade (medium to high risk) groups. The tumor region of interest (ROI) was depicted layer by layer on each patient’s enhanced CT venous phase images using the ITK-SNAP. The texture features were extracted using the Analysis Kit (AK) and then randomly divided into the training (n = 205) and test (n = 87) groups in a ratio of 7:3. After dimension reduction by the least absolute shrinkage and the selection operator algorithm (LASSO), a prediction model was constructed using the logistic regression method. The clinical data of the two groups were statistically analyzed, and the multivariate regression prediction model was constructed by using statistically significant features. The ROC curve was applied to evaluate the prediction performance of the proposed model. A radiomics-prediction model was constructed based on 10 characteristic parameters selected from 396 quantitative feature parameters extracted from the CT images. The proposed radiomics model exhibited effective risk-grade prediction of GIST. For the training group, the area under curve (AUC), sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy rate were 0.793 (95%CI: 0.733–0.854), 83.3%, 64.3%, and 72.7%, respectively; the corresponding values for the test group were 0.791 (95%CI: 0.696–0.886), 84.2%, 69.3%, and 75.9%, respectively. There were significant differences in age (t value: − 3.133, P = 0.008), maximum tumor diameter (Z value: − 12.163, P = 0.000) and tumor morphology (χ2 value:10.409, P = 0.001) between the two groups, which were used to establish a clinical prediction model. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of the clinical model was 0.718 (95%CI: 0.659–0.776). The proposed CT-enhanced radiomics model exhibited better accuracy and effective performance than the clinical model, which can be used for the assessment of risk grades of GIST.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

5 Minutes Cheat Sheet Explaining all Machine Learning Models

Many times, it happens that you have an interview in a few days, and your schedule is jam-packed to prepare for it. Or maybe you are in revision mode and want to look at all the basic popular machine learning models. If that is the case, you have come to the right place. In this blog, I will briefly explain some of the most commonly asked machine learning models in interviews. I will also list important parameters related to each model and a source to find a detailed explanation of the same topic, so you can dig deeper if and when required.
EngineeringScience Daily

Machine learning platform mines nature for new drugs

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's Computational Biology Department in the School of Computer Science have developed a new process that could reinvigorate the search for natural product drugs to treat cancers, viral infections and other ailments. The machine learning algorithms developed by the Metabolomics and Metagenomics Lab match the signals...
ScienceMedscape News

First Risk Score to Predict Bleeding Risk After TAVR

A new clinical score has been developed, and externally validated, to identify patients at risk of bleeding after transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). "Despite the TAVR iterations, we recognize that bleeding remains a very important and perhaps also neglected issue. Indeed, no specifically developed standard algorithm existed before this to assess bleeding risk post-TAVR," lead author Eliano Pio Navarese, MD, PhD, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.
Coding & ProgrammingIBM - United States

Train machine learning models with Federated Learning

In this tutorial, use the MNIST handwritten data set and IBM Federated Learning to train a machine learning model. You’ll use IBM Watson Studio to create and run the Federated Learning aggregator in IBM Cloud while the remote training parties will run on one or more systems of your choice.
ScienceNature.com

Design of MRI structured spiking neural networks and learning algorithms for personalized modelling, analysis, and prediction of EEG signals

This paper proposes a novel method and algorithms for the design of MRI structured personalized 3D spiking neural network models (MRI-SNN) for a better analysis, modeling, and prediction of EEG signals. It proposes a novel gradient-descent learning algorithm integrated with a spike-time-dependent-plasticity algorithm. The models capture informative personal patterns of interaction between EEG channels, contrary to single EEG signal modeling methods or to spike-based approaches which do not use personal MRI data to pre-structure a model. The proposed models can not only learn and model accurately measured EEG data, but they can also predict signals at 3D model locations that correspond to non-monitored brain areas, e.g. other EEG channels, from where data has not been collected. This is the first study in this respect. As an illustration of the method, personalized MRI-SNN models are created and tested on EEG data from two subjects. The models result in better prediction accuracy and a better understanding of the personalized EEG signals than traditional methods due to the MRI and EEG information integration. The models are interpretable and facilitate a better understanding of related brain processes. This approach can be applied for personalized modeling, analysis, and prediction of EEG signals across brain studies such as the study and prediction of epilepsy, peri-perceptual brain activities, brain-computer interfaces, and others.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Machine Learning System Architectures

I’m a big advocate for learning by doing, and it just so turns out that it’s probably the best way to learn machine learning. If you’re a machine learning engineer (and possibly a Data Scientists), you may never quite feel fulfilled when a project ends at the model evaluation phase of the Machine Learning Workflow, as your typical Kaggle competition would — and no, I have nothing against Kaggle, I think it’s a great platform to improve your modeling skills.
HealthEurekAlert

Deep learning with SPECT accurately predicts major adverse cardiac events

Reston, VA (Embargoed until 6:15 p.m. EDT, Friday, June 11, 2021)--An advanced artificial intelligence technique known as deep learning can predict major adverse cardiac events more accurately than current standard imaging protocols, according to research presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2021 Annual Meeting. Utilizing data from a registry of more than 20,000 patients, researchers developed a novel deep learning network that has the potential to provide patients with an individualized prediction of their annualized risk for adverse events such as heart attack or death.
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

What is Data Imbalance in Machine Learning?

Data imbalance, or imbalanced classes, is a common problem in machine learning classification where the training dataset contains a disproportionate ratio of samples in each class. Examples of real-world scenarios that suffer from class imbalance include threat detection, medical diagnosis, and spam filtering. Class imbalance can make training efficient machine...