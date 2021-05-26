Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 15 days ago

Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cincinnati Reds (21-25) will duel the Washington Nationals (20-24) in a three-game series at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Cincinnati will be playing the second installment of a series versus the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. The Reds played a series against the Brewers over the weekend winning the opener at 9-4 on Friday but lost the next two installments at 3-4 on Saturday and 4-9 on Sunday. In the opening of a series versus the Nationals, Cincinnati managed to drive six hits in a close 2-1 victory on Tuesday. Starter Tyler Mahle allowed just 3 hits and zero earned runs with one walk granted while striking out two batters of Washington. 3B Eugenio Suarez and SS Kyle Farmer acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI each in the win. Right Fielder Nicholas Castellanos added two hits while CF Tyler Naquin and Catcher Tucker Barnhart had one hit apiece in the win.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Nicholas Castellanos
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Yan Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nationals Park#Cubs#Brewers#Hits#Tyler#The Washington Nationals#Ss Kyle Farmer#Era#The Baltimore Orioles#1b Josh Bell#The Mlb Pick#Major League Baseball#Previews#Predictions#Masn Mlb Odds#Runs#3b Eugenio Suarez#Starter Tyler Mahle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Giants: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds open a pivotal homestand against the surprising Giants. It took a comeback of near historic proportions, but the Cincinnati Reds return to Great American Ball Park in better shape than they left it. It’s tough to be disappointed in a winning road trip, but visiting two last-place clubs along the three city trek, a 5-4 mark, is the least of acceptable outcomes as far as the Reds are concerned.
MLBThe Spread

Giants vs. Reds, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Giants continue their road swing versus National League Central opponents on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. ET when they visit the Reds. With Logan Webb set to oppose Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet when it comes to this matchup?. Game Snapshot. 951 San Francisco...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds reliever Amir Garrett: “I learned not to have fun”

Sunday saw the return of Cincinnati Reds left-handed reliever Amir Garrett to the active roster. He had been serving a 5-game suspension from Major League Baseball for “inciting a benches clearing incident” in which he yelled in the general direction of the plate and possibly Cubs hitter Anthony Rizzo that he was back after striking him out. That led to Javier Báez jumping over the railing of the Cubs dugout and challenging Garrett to come fight him, resulting in both benches and bullpens running onto the field with very little actual interaction between the two sides.
MLBnumberfire.com

Reds leave Shogo Akiyama off Monday lineup

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Shogo Akiyama as a starter for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Akiyama will move to the bench for Monday's game with Jesse Winker re-entering the lineup after a game off. Winker is batting leadoff and playing in left field. Akiyama is projected...
MLBJournal-News

Garrett hopes to get back in groove after serving suspension

Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett learned one thing from his five-game suspension. “I learned not to have fun,” Garrett said Sunday. Garrett was suspended seven games May 4 for his role in a benches-clearing incident during a game against the Chicago Cubs. That penalty was reduced by two games, and he returned to action Sunday, throwing a scoreless sixth inning in a 7-6 victory on the road against the Colorado Rockies.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Art Warren: Sent down Monday

Warren was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Warren was recalled by the Reds on Friday and made his first two relief appearances of the 2021 campaign. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two in two scoreless innings. Warren will head to Triple-A after right-hander Michael Feliz was officially added to the 26-man roster Monday.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds score six runs late in a comeback win over the Rockies

The game was ugly, particularly early on as the Rockies led 6-1 after five innings. But Cincinnati’s offense rallied late and scored six runs in the final two innings and the Reds got a big defensive play in the bottom of the 9th to seal the win and get back to the .500 mark as they improved to 19-19 by salvaging a series split with Colorado.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jesse Winker back in Reds lineup Monday

The Cincinnati Reds listed Jesse Winker as their starter in left field for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Winker took Sunday off, but is back in the lineup in left field Monday and will bat leadoff. Shogo Akiyama will start today's game on the bench. Winker has a...
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Reds rally against shaky Rockies bullpen to earn series split

When Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black goes to his bullpen, the eyes of opposing hitters brighten like the lights that illuminate Coors Field. The Cincinnati Reds rescued what looked like a lost cause Sunday afternoon against the worst bullpen in the National League (by earned run average). They were down...
MLBdallassun.com

Sonny Gray looks to break into win column as Reds host Giants

Sonny Gray is looking for a change of fortune and his first win of 2021 when he takes the mound Monday night for the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a four-game series with the visiting San Francisco Giants. In his last start, which came Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Gray (0-2,...
MLBperutribune.com

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play....
BaseballCBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench again

Moustakas (heel) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. He'll be out of the lineup for the third day in a row due to the heel injury, which has disrupted a solid stretch for Moustakas, who was slashing .318/.385/.455 over his previous seven starts. Kyle Farmer will fill in at first base, the position that Moustakas has been playing since Joey Votto (thumb) was placed on the 10-day injured list May 7.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds: Once a weakness, Cincinnati’s bullpen is becoming a strength

May 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Heath Hembree (55) pitches. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports. I was as skeptical as you about two weeks ago. The Cincinnati Reds bullpen looked to be in shambles. No lead was safe, and while Eugenio Suarez encourages us to employ good vibes only, that was easier said than done once David Bell emerged from the dugout and motioned to the bullpen.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ bullpen implodes as Reds split four-game series at Coors Field

With a fine, seven-inning performance from starter Antonio Senzatela, the white-hot bat of Josh Fuentes and a 6-1 lead heading into the eighth inning, what could possibly go wrong for the Rockies?. Why, a meltdown by their flammable bullpen, of course. A bullpen, by the way, that currently owns a...
MLBLima News

Reds rally in ninth inning stuns Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play....
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Gray expected to start for Cincinnati against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (24-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (19-19, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -144, Giants +124; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Rockies gift Reds second straight gut-wrenching finish

DENVER (AP) — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then the Rockies wasted a chance to retie the game by committing a baserunning blunder in the bottom half. Cincinnati trailed 6-1 after seven innings but closed with a four-run eighth after loading the bases against Yency Almonte.