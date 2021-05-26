Cincinnati Reds vs Washington Nationals 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cincinnati Reds (21-25) will duel the Washington Nationals (20-24) in a three-game series at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Cincinnati will be playing the second installment of a series versus the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. The Reds played a series against the Brewers over the weekend winning the opener at 9-4 on Friday but lost the next two installments at 3-4 on Saturday and 4-9 on Sunday. In the opening of a series versus the Nationals, Cincinnati managed to drive six hits in a close 2-1 victory on Tuesday. Starter Tyler Mahle allowed just 3 hits and zero earned runs with one walk granted while striking out two batters of Washington. 3B Eugenio Suarez and SS Kyle Farmer acquired a one-run score on one hit with an RBI each in the win. Right Fielder Nicholas Castellanos added two hits while CF Tyler Naquin and Catcher Tucker Barnhart had one hit apiece in the win.