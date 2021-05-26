Cancel
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 16 days ago

Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Tampa Bay Rays (30-20) will challenge the Kansas City Royals (23-14) in a three-game set competition at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Tampa Bay lost Game 1 of a series versus the Kansas City Royals at 1-2 on Tuesday. The Rays have a good match against the Toronto Blue Jays winning the series by a sweep over the weekend. Tampa won at 9-7 on Friday, 3-1 on Saturday, 6-4 on Sunday, and 14-8 on Monday. In their loss to Kansas, Starter Rich Hill allowed 6 hits and 2 earned runs with zero walks but struck out 13 batters of the Royals. Right Fielder Brett Phillips scored the lone run on one hit for the Rays with one walk while 1st Baseman Yandy Diaz added one hit, a walk, and an RBI. Third Baseman Joey Wendle and Shortstop Taylor Walls added one hit and one walk each in the losing effort for Tampa.

