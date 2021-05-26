Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Fully Vaccinated Sonoma County Man Dies of Coronavirus

ksro.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most recent death from COVID-19 in Sonoma County happened to someone who was fully vaccinated. County officials report that the death occurred last Thursday when a man over the age of 64 died in a hospital. Though no specifics were given, health officials say the man had other significant medical conditions that led to his death. Despite this death, health officials are still crediting the vaccine with bringing down the number of deaths in Sonoma County. Fatalities peaked in December, January, and February with 147 reported deaths from COVID-19. In March, April, and May so far, 17 deaths from coronavirus have been reported.

www.ksro.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Officials#Health Officials#Deaths#Fatalities#January#April#Medical Conditions#March#February#December#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

70% of Sonoma County residents now at least partially vaccinated

70% of Sonoma County now at least partially vaccinated. 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered in Sonoma County, and 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, health officials announced Friday. The county added to the eligible pool about...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Despite CDC’s new guidance, masks required indoors in Sonoma County

Despite federal health officials Thursday saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings or maintain social distancing, Sonoma County remains under a mask mandate as state officials consider the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase...
Petaluma, CAPetaluma 360

Preparing for fire season, Petaluma shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled

Helping Out: Preparing for fire season, shelter ‘strike team’ being assembled. On-call shelter staff being assembled by Petaluma People Services Center. WHAT’S HAPPENING? Severe drought conditions in Sonoma County, along with predicted warm weather this spring, summer and fall, have the region on alert for the possibility of more wildfires. While hoping for a year without the devastating natural disasters of the last several seasons, the Petaluma People Services Center is starting early to assemble a team of volunteers ready to set up and staff emergency shelters should the need arise.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Local Tourism Revenue Cut in Half During Pandemic

As expected, the Sonoma County tourism industry took a large hit in 2020. A new study from the economic consulting firm Dean Runyan Associates in Portland suggests that tourism spending in the county was cut in half from $2.2-billion in 2019 to $1.1-billion in 2020. On top of that, tourist tax revenues for local governments fell $112-million and average per visitor spending was slashed in half to $1,037. However, businesses that spoke with the Press Democrat report they are hopeful that things will turn around in the second half of 2021. Current occupancy rates for the local hotel industry are at about 60-percent.
Sonoma, CAsonomacity.org

COVID-19 Status Update – Local Vaccine Clinics, Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Those Ages 12-15, Testing Opportunities & More

Para traducir esta página, desplácese hasta el final, haga clic en “Translate”, y seleccione su idioma. Sonoma County announced that 54% of our eligible adults in the County are now fully vaccinated! This week the County has now administered over 490,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Sonoma County residents. As of Wednesday, about 70 percent of Sonoma County’s adult (16+) population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

PD Editorial: Clearing a path for cannabis farms in Sonoma County

There isn’t much middle ground to be found in a smoldering argument over Sonoma County’s rules for commercial cannabis farming. Many residents in the county’s rural enclaves don’t want cannabis fields anywhere near their homes. Growers counter that it’s time to start treating the once-outlawed plant as just another crop in a county with a long tradition of farming.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

County undertaking major review, overhaul of homeless services

Los Guilicos Transitional Village functioning, more shelters sought countywide. Homelessness is a huge issue with multiple roots and seemingly endless demands on government and private resources. There are no simple solutions, no single way to cope with the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social damage caused when hundreds of thousands of people in America have no permanent residence or access to basic hygiene and shelter. And that’s just a best guesstimate by the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department from 2020. California has over 150,000 homeless people, and Sonoma County numbers hover just under 3,000. Given the nature of the problem, head counts are suspect and subject to who is visible when the counters come by.
Sonoma, CAsonomacity.org

CAL FIRE Announces Ban on All Outdoor Burning Beginning May 10th

The following is a press release from the County of Sonoma. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) has announced the enactment of a burn suspension, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, which bans all outdoor burning. According to CAL FIRE, California is entering its...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Golis: Ready or not, here comes another long, hot summer

Here comes summer and another season of uncertainty. This time we’re being asked to manage a history-making drought and the threat from catastrophic wildfires. I know. There’s nothing cheery or uplifting about this latest convergence of bad news. If it would help, I would tell you this summer will be...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Heavy storm brings lightning, hail, rain to Lake, Mendocino counties

A strong storm system Saturday brought lightning, hail and rain to west central Lake County, then headed south through Mendocino County and fizzled out in Sonoma County. The lightning started several small fires in the Ukiah and Willits areas, Cal Fire said. Cloverdale residents reported some drizzle from the storm,...