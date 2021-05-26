Fully Vaccinated Sonoma County Man Dies of Coronavirus
The most recent death from COVID-19 in Sonoma County happened to someone who was fully vaccinated. County officials report that the death occurred last Thursday when a man over the age of 64 died in a hospital. Though no specifics were given, health officials say the man had other significant medical conditions that led to his death. Despite this death, health officials are still crediting the vaccine with bringing down the number of deaths in Sonoma County. Fatalities peaked in December, January, and February with 147 reported deaths from COVID-19. In March, April, and May so far, 17 deaths from coronavirus have been reported.www.ksro.com