Julia Jacklin Was Finally Breaking Beyond Australia’s Indie Rock Scene. Then the Pandemic Hit.
“I’m on a swing set at the back of my house—an adult swing set,” said Julia Jacklin over Skype, before clarifying, “not in a sexy way.” The first time I spoke with the Australian musician, in February 2020, it was early in the morning and approximately 107 degrees in Melbourne. She’d just come off a strong 2019: Her sophomore album, Crushing, was the sort of casually devastating collection that turns heads in the—and I say this lovingly—sad girl indie-folk niche. It kept her ping-ponging across three continents on tour and culminated with Lana Del Rey flying her out for a live duet of Jacklin’s smoldering “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You.” “That was a coming-full-circle moment for me in some ways,” Jacklin said. “I used to sing ‘Born to Die’ at open mic night every Tuesday night in 2011.”pitchfork.com