Julia Jacklin Was Finally Breaking Beyond Australia’s Indie Rock Scene. Then the Pandemic Hit.

Under the name Jam City, Jack Latham cut his teeth in the early 2010s with two albums of conceptual electronic music that reshaped empty space into an adrenaline rush. Over the past few years, however, Latham’s skill behind the boards has allowed him to embark on an increasingly itinerant career path. From executive producing Kelela’s icy R&B masterpiece Take Me Apart to working on Olivia Rodrigo’s newly minted No. 1 debut, his growing CV has become a who’s-who of ascendant icons. But to hear Latham tell it, the shift from heady club music to building a Top 10 hit for the most talked-about pop album of the year so far is simply a way of connecting more deeply with other artists. “Doing session work and writing with other people is about getting to know the other person in the room,” he explains over a video call from his studio in London, where an armada of keyboards sits just out of view. “It’s establishing trust and allowing each other to feel vulnerable and go to those emotional places that they need to in order to make great, resonating music.”