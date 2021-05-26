Cancel
Music

Julia Jacklin Was Finally Breaking Beyond Australia’s Indie Rock Scene. Then the Pandemic Hit.

By Jillian Mapes
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“I’m on a swing set at the back of my house—an adult swing set,” said Julia Jacklin over Skype, before clarifying, “not in a sexy way.” The first time I spoke with the Australian musician, in February 2020, it was early in the morning and approximately 107 degrees in Melbourne. She’d just come off a strong 2019: Her sophomore album, Crushing, was the sort of casually devastating collection that turns heads in the—and I say this lovingly—sad girl indie-folk niche. It kept her ping-ponging across three continents on tour and culminated with Lana Del Rey flying her out for a live duet of Jacklin’s smoldering “Don’t Know How to Keep Loving You.” “That was a coming-full-circle moment for me in some ways,” Jacklin said. “I used to sing ‘Born to Die’ at open mic night every Tuesday night in 2011.”

