Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in a quick two-game set at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 4:07 PM ET. Texas will bounce back after losing Game 1 of a short two-game series versus the Los Angeles Angels at 5-11 on Tuesday. Starter Yang Hyeon-jong allowed 5 hits and 7 earned runs while granting 3 walks but struck out 2 batters of the Halos in 3.1 innings pitched in the loss. Center Fielder Adolis Garcia scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while 1st Baseman Nate Lowe acquired a one-run score on two hits for the Rangers. Third Baseman/Right Fielder Charlie Culberson had a one-run score on one hit while 2nd Baseman Nick Solak and Designated Hitter Khris Davis added one run each in the losing effort for Texas.www.tonyspicks.com