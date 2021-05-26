Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will meet with the Arizona Diamondbacks in NHL action in Chase Field, AZ, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). After being swept by the Dodgers over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants, who are 28-19, will seek to get back on course against the slumping Diamondbacks (18-30). Tonight’s game is the second match of a two-game series. Although the outcome of last night’s match was not yet known at the time of writing, the Giants scored three runs in the first inning on Brandon Crawford’s bases-clearing double. San Francisco is 3rd at 28-19 in the NL West.