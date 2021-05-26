Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Atlanta Braves vs Boston Red Sox 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Braves will meet with the Boston Red Sox in MLB action in Fenway Park, Boston, MA, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Braves are currently on a roll, having won four of their previous five matches. In the NL East, they are sitting one game behind New York and a victory over the Red Sox would grant them their fifth victory in their last six matches, putting them in a tie for first place. The Atlanta Braves are one game under .500 at 23-24, but they are on a three-game winning run. Atlanta is 2nd at 24-24 in the NL East.www.tonyspicks.com