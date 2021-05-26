Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send 30 polls to plugged in fans from each team. Red Sox fans, sign up HERE to join Reacts. We are just about a quarter of the way through the season, but right now one of the biggest stories in the league has nothing to do with performances on the field. Instead, the big news last week was the Athletics and MLB announcing that they were formally beginning to look into the process of relocating out of Oakland after not being able to agree on a new waterfront site for a new stadium.