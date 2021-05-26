Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Seattle Mariners vs Oakland Athletics 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The third between the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics will be held at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 3:37 PM EDT. The Mariners have won the first two meetings with the Athletics in this series after being swept by the Padres. Seattle ended its recent match with a tight score of 4-3. Mitch Haniger scored the first point in the 1st inning. Tom Murphy delivered the winning point in the 4th inning. Seattle earned 4 runs, 11 hits, and 4 RBIs in the match. The Mariners are 3rd in the AL West standings with a 23-26 record.www.tonyspicks.com