Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia Phillies will have their third match with the Miami Marlins at the Loandepot Park in Miami Florida on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 6:40 PM EDT. The Phillies are 4-2 in their last 6 games this season. Philadelphia lost the first meeting with Miami but managed to bounce back in the second meeting to a score of 2-0. Rhys Hoskins and Brad Miller scored each in the 4th inning of the game. The Phillies earned 2 runs, 2 hits, and 2 RBIs in the match. Philadelphia ranks 3rd in the NL East standings with a 24-25 record.www.tonyspicks.com