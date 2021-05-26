Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 16 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Philadelphia Phillies will have their third match with the Miami Marlins at the Loandepot Park in Miami Florida on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 6:40 PM EDT. The Phillies are 4-2 in their last 6 games this season. Philadelphia lost the first meeting with Miami but managed to bounce back in the second meeting to a score of 2-0. Rhys Hoskins and Brad Miller scored each in the 4th inning of the game. The Phillies earned 2 runs, 2 hits, and 2 RBIs in the match. Philadelphia ranks 3rd in the NL East standings with a 24-25 record.

www.tonyspicks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Hits#The Miami Marlins#Era#The New York Mets#The Philadelphia Phillies#Major League Baseball#Baa#Miami Florida#Previews#Predictions#Bsfl Mlb Odds#The Game#Rbis#Chat#Loandepot Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBRealGM

Phillies' Joe Girardi, Jean Segura Have Confrontation In Loss

Television cameras caught a dugout confrontation between Joe Girardi and Jean Segura during the Philadelphia Phillies' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Segura committed two errors at second base in the game. "That's a bench conversation, meant for the bench," said Girardi, who was asked about a half-dozen...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Chase Anderson: Hit hard in loss

Anderson (2-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Anderson's outing Sunday got off a rough start as he gave up home runs to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette to lead off the game. He didn't fare much better in the second inning, as he allowed six consecutive batters to reach base before he was removed from the game. Anderson now has a 6.96 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 32.1 innings across eight starts in 2021. He could line up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Saturday.
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Taylor Scratched Sunday vs. Marlins

Https://twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBLA/status/1394018615691644928. The Dodgers entered the season with arguably the most depth in baseball, but that depth is being tested at the moment. The team is already playing without Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, and now Chris Taylor has been scratched Sunday vs. the Marlins. Taylor was initially slated to play second base on Sunday, but he’s seen time at second, shortstop, and all three outfield positions this season. Sheldon Neuse will take over at second base on Sunday and bat seventh in the Dodgers’ lineup.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Sunday's lineup

Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar will head to the bench Sunday in what's become a regular day off over the past couple weeks. Garrett Cooper will cover first base for the Marlins in the series finale.
MLBdailydodgers.com

He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Notches seventh save

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: Slams three-run homer

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Duvall took advantage of a Dodgers' error and homered off Edwin Uceta in the fifth inning with two men on base. All three of the Marlins' runs Sunday were knocked in by Duvall. The 32-year-old is slashing .232/.263/.454 in 137 plate appearances. He has eight home runs, 28 RBI and 15 runs in 37 games for the Marlins this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Sandy Leon not listed in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Sandy Leon was not listed in the Miami Marlins' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Leon will take it easy on Sunday while Chad Wallach makes a start at catcher and bats eighth. Our models project Leon to make 168 more plate appearances this season, with 3...
MLBchatsports.com

Miami Marlins' uniforms to honor former Triple-A team Cuban Sugar Kings

The Miami Marlins will use their "City Connect" uniforms to honor the Cuban Sugar Kings, a fleeting yet monumental former minor league organization with a special connection to the Cuban-American populace of South Florida. The new uniforms were unveiled by the team on Monday morning and will be worn by...
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Hold Off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall goes up to the plate for the Miami Marlins with the same plan every time. “I want the ball to feel like it was shot out of a cannon when it leaves my bat,” he said. Although Duvall admits he doesn’t usually succeed, he...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew McCutchen: Blasts home run against Toronto

McCutchen went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 10-8 loss to the Blue Jays. McCutchen went hitless in three at-bats Saturday, but he bounced back with a solo shot in the sixth inning of Sunday's matchup. The 34-year-old is now slashing .223/.352/.400 with six home runs, 18 runs and 17 RBI this year.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies will be forced to consider drastic defensive overhaul after 2021

Joe Girardi’s frustration with the Philadelphia Phillies defense – or lack thereof – boiled over on multiple occasions this past weekend, and for good reason. For as much talk as there has been about a dugout interaction (and the postgame response) between Girardi and Jean Segura Sunday, there’s a case to be made that Segura has been the team’s best defensive player in 2021 thus far.
MLBFox News

Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays beat depleted Phillies 10-8

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday. Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th...
MLBtheScore

Phillies' Girardi refuses to address dugout incident with Segura

Tempers flared in the Philadelphia Phillies' dugout on Sunday, but manager Joe Girardi was in no mood to discuss any possible clubhouse issues afterward. During the Phillies' 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin, television cameras showed Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura in a heated dugout discussion. Third-base coach Dusty Wathan needed to step in between the two at one point.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Adam Duvall HR lifts Marlins over Dodgers

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run and also threw out a runner at home plate from right field as the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo Lopez gave up two runs over five innings for the Marlins, while the bullpen polished off the victory with four scoreless innings to end a run where Miami lost six of eight games.
MLBfangraphs.com

Daily Prospect Notes: 5/17/21

These are notes on prospects from lead prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen. Read previous installments here. Level & Affiliate: Triple-A Durham Age: 20 Org Rank: 1 (1st overall) FV: 80. Line:. 4-for-5, 2B. Notes. Franco is now hitting .348/.404/.652 on the year and he’s doing it as a 20-year-old at Triple-A...