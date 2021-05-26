Investors appear to be rotating back into growth stocks, says Hightower's Link

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter.