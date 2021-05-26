Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Investors appear to be rotating back into growth stocks, says Hightower's Link

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail investors have been buying some of the names popularized by Reddit board WallStreetBets. Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, and Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower, joined "Squawk Box" on Wednesday to discuss what they're seeing in the markets.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Retail Investors#Investment Strategist#Portfolio Manager#Dcla#Squawk Box#Managing Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksCNBC

Cramer says these are the four growth stocks he likes right now

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he sees opportunities for investors to capitalize on pullbacks in some growth stocks that have fallen out of favor this year. Speaking on "Squawk on the Street" shortly after Friday's opening bell, Cramer pointed to Zoom Video, Twilio, DocuSign and Snowflake. "They've come down enough....
StocksAntelope Valley Press

Bruised meme stock investors are back for more

NEW YORK — After feeling the thrill of victory early this year by singlehandedly causing GameStop’s stock to soar — only to get crushed when it quickly crashed back to earth — armies of smaller-pocketed and novice investors are back for more. These undaunted investors have resuscitated GameStop shares back...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Latch Stock Is a Turnkey Winner for Growth Investors

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) has its foot in the door. Now it just need to kick things wide open. The fresh special purpose acquisition company hook-up -- TS Innovative Acquisitions completed its merger with the fast-growing provider of cloud-based access solutions for the rental market earlier this week -- didn't wait long to deliver its first financial report as a public company.
StocksBenzinga

Stephanie Link Sees Continued Growth Momentum For Amazon Stock

Although Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has lagged behind other FAANG names over the last year, the company's growth momentum will continue, Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." Link's Amazon Thesis: E-commerce is on fire, she said, adding that...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Back the Truck Up for These 3 Growth Stocks

Not all growth stocks are created equal, and there are three that stand out to me as massive opportunities for investors because of the enormous markets they are in. Each could end up defining a very valuable industry, disrupting existing players along the way. The stocks I'm talking about are...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Lordstown stock reverts higher after company says it's in 'active' talks with new investors

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. reverted to gains Wednesday after the company sought to assure investors it had not run out of money to bring its electric pickup trucks to market. The company on Tuesday added warnings to its delayed security filings about its ability to maintain operations for at least a year, saying it will look at funding options, which sent the stock on a downward spiral. A spokesperson for Lordstown said Wednesday the electric-vehicle maker is "debt free," has "significant" tangible assets and "multiple viable avenues to raise capital," including asset-backed financing, equity, equity-related or debt financing, loans, and "potential strategic investments over the longer term. We are already in active conversations with multiple parties to do so." Shares of Lordstown are down 44% this year, contrasting with gains around 12% for the S&P 500 index.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mixed as investors await Thursday's CPI reading

Wall Street stocks were mixed early on Tuesday as major indices seemed to be searching for direction ahead of key inflation data set to be released later in the week. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.20% at 34,559.81, while the S&P 500 was 0.05% softer at 4,224.32 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.35% higher at 13,930.58.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after acquiring an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter.
StocksInvestorPlace

DOCU Stock: What Investors Are Saying About DocuSign Today as Shares Surge

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) are taking off on Friday after the firm reported strong figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Thursday. This included reported revenue coming in at $469.1 million, which was 58% higher year-over-year. This figure also beat Wall Street estimates of $437.6 million for the quarter. Let’s dig in more to see exactly why DOCU stock is taking off.