Boston, MA

Photos: Influencing Recovery: The Challenge Of Building Back Boston’s Communities

By Emily Knight
Boston Magazine
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out scenes from Monday, May 24 at Hampshire House. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Influencing Recovery: The Challenge Of Building Back Boston’s Communities, was a celebration of Boston magazine’s May 2021 issue honoring the 100 Most Influential Bostonians. The afternoon discussion, sponsored by Suffolk Construction, featured some of the city’s most dynamic leaders and their thoughts on how influence can and should shape a robust and equitable post-pandemic recovery in Boston. Moderated by Kennedy Elsey of Mix 104.1, the Q&A-style roundtable took place at the iconic Hampshire House in Beacon Hill and was streamed live on Boston magazine’s Facebook page. Featured speakers included Reverend Liz Walker, Damian Wilmot of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Betty Francisco of Boston Impact Initiative and Amplify Latinx, Karen Chen of Chinese Progressive Association, and Manny Lopes of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.

