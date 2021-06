STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State (42-15) scored six runs over the first five innings and blew open this winner’s bracket game with a nine-spot in the sixth as the Bulldogs rolled to a 16-4 win over Virginia Commonwealth Saturday night at Dudy Noble Field. With the win, MSU is the only undefeated team in this NCAA regional and must be beaten twice not to advance to the Super Regional round next week.