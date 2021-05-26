Cancel
Lexington, NY

Out Lexington Way: Honor those who gave all on Memorial Day

By Chris Dwon For Columbia-Greene Media
 15 days ago

Members of the Lexington/West Kill UMC, East Jewett UMC and Kaaterskill UMC met on May 23 under the pavilion in Lexington for Heritage Sunday. JoEllen Schermerhorn spoke on the history of the Spruceton UMC, the West Kill UMC and Lexington UMC — at one time all separate churches. Nancy Allen gave background information on Kaaterskill and Gerry Loucks shared history about East Jewett and the Mountain Top. Pastor Tom also spoke and offered prayer. On display were photographs and history of all the churches. Was an extremely interesting afternoon spent in wonderful fellowship.

