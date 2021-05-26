Cancel
Ireland Women go 2-1 up with 41-run win over Scotland Women after Orla Prendergast brace

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTeenager Orla Prendergast rocked Scotland Women's top-order with 2-7 to spur Ireland Women to a 41-run win in the third T20, at Stormont. Prendergast, 19, bowled openers Becky Glen and Sarah Bryce as Scotland slipped to 13-2 after being set a victory target of 135. Skipper Kathryn Bryce played a...

