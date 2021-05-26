Tremaine Edmunds: I’m excited for the future
After reaching a pair of Pro Bowls in two seasons, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds made the organization’s decision on his fifth-year option an easy one. The 16th overall pick of the 2018 draft, Edmunds has played up to his draft status. He’s registered over 100 total tackles in each of his first three seasons, also recording three interceptions, 5.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, a pair of forced fumbles, and 24 passes defensed.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com