Re: TNET: Clemson basketball announces another transfer addition

Always liked his high energy during his time playing for the Tigers. Re: TNET: Former Clemson center wins playoff MVP award. He averaged between 4-8pts with 8pts avg a game his Sr year. He only avg 22min a game. Now he is Professional League MVP in the playoffs and 17.8pts. I don't know anything about the league he is in but I would think its comparable to college at least if not better. We have former players that are studs in their league, but they don't seem to achieve that same level of play with us. Maybe they don't have the support cast around them to help elevate their game? Nnoko, Devoe, Blossomgame, J Grant, McDaniels, just to name a few, all have had some good highlights in their respective leagues.